December is one of the months known for celebrating Christmas, but it is also known as the wedding season in India. According to the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), around 48 lakh weddings are taking place from November to December this year, reported News18. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As several ceremonies are lined up, invitation cards are the ones people are looking into. Among several cards getting people's attention, one wedding invitation card has gone viral.

The card is gaining traction due to its hilarious content and how it has been written. In the card, the guests have been invited to attend the wedding to Sharma ji ki ladki (Mr Sharma’s daughter who is good at studies) and Gopal ji ka ladka (Mr Goapl’s son who has pursued a Btech but now looks after the family business). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The bride and groom invited guests by saying, 'Apki presence ki humari shadi mein bohot zarurat hai. Kyunki ap nahi ayenge to humari shad mein khane ki burai kaun karega?’(We sincerely await your presence because who will criticise the food if you do not come.)

Not only this, the venue details was mentioned as saying like the same where Dubey Ji’s retirement party took place last year.

For the reception day, the card notes, “Shadi ka hangover abhi kahtam nahi hua, Reception ke drame dekhne zarur aye" (Hung over the wedding festivities, make sure to witness the drama of the Reception). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

If you think the hilarious part is over, it further specifies that the reception dinner will start at 7:00 p.m., followed by ‘hum khud 8:30 baje ayenge’ (We ourselves will arrive at 8:30 p.m.) written in fine print.

The couple in their card also mentioned some important guidelines for or parents to control their children, reminding that the stage isn’t their playground. Apart from this, the couple even said that they would meet ever-grumpy uncle who would be upset if you missed and eat once, as a single plate costs ₹2000.

Here's the wedding card: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Following the card went viral on social media, a few netizens reacted on the post.

Here are the reactions: One wrote, "My son got married in January 2024. if I had seen this card before, I would have used it."

Another said, “Innovative and sarcastic at the same time. We were wondering how to subtly pass on the message of “please use only one plate, we are paying per plate not per person." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A third wrote, "Won't attend if invited."

"Ghazab Card hai ek Passport Size ki Photo Ladka Ladki ki Lag jaati to Aur bhi badhiya tha," wrote the fourth.