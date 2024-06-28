Sharmajee Ki Beti audience review: Netizens react to Tahira Kashyap’s directorial debut, ‘unapologetic ode celebrating…’

Tahira Kashyap's directorial debut film in Bollywood, Sharmajee Ki Beti, released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, June 28. The film features Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, and Saiyami Kher in lead roles. The women-centric movie released a positive response on the internet, with several social media users calling the movie a must-watch.

Many social media users applauded the acting of its lead roles and the storyline of the movie.

“#SharmajeeKiBeti is definitely a must watch in between the kalki frenzy . It is an unapologetic ode celebrating womanhood girlhood and life . All actors perform brilliantly especially #SaiyamiKher don't miss,” wrote an X user.

'Sharmajee Ki Beti' explores the aspirations, dreams, and coming-of-age moments within a multigenerational narrative of quintessentially middle-class women from diverse backgrounds.