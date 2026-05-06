Shashank Singh drops catch in SRH vs PBKS IPL 2026 clash; social media erupts after costly miss vs Heinrich Klaasen

Shashank Singh found himself at the centre of unwanted attention in a thrilling Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 encounter between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS). The Punjab Kings fielder dropped a straightforward catch off Heinrich Klaasen, turning what should have been a wicket into four runs. The moment came during a crucial phase of SRH’s batting innings, adding pressure on the bowling side and sparking immediate reactions from players and fans alike.
The incident unfolded in the 8.4 over when Yuzvendra Chahal bowled to the dangerous South African batter. Klaasen attempted a sweep shot, but the ball took a top edge and flew straight to deep backward square-leg, where Shashank was positioned. He got both hands to the ball, yet it slipped through and raced away to the boundary. This lapse not only cost Punjab Kings four valuable runs but also highlighted Shashank’s ongoing struggles with catching this season.
As replays spread across television and digital platforms, social media erupted in seconds. Fans flooded X with memes of Shashank’s dejected expression and Chahal’s reaction. Many pointed out that this was not Shashank’s first drop of the season, calling it a worrying trend for Punjab Kings’ fielding unit.
Shreyas Iyer, captaining PBKS, kept a straight face but couldn’t hide his frustration entirely. Yuzvendra Chahal, the experienced leg-spinner, dropped to his haunches in disbelief, showing just how much the miss hurt the team. Klaasen, known for his explosive middle-order batting, got a second life and continued to threaten the bowling attack.
For Sunrisers Hyderabad, the dropped catch provided a timely boost, allowing their batting momentum to continue uninterrupted. Heinrich Klaasen powered his team to a massive total of 235. The 34-year South African batter smashed 69 runs off 43 deliveries, laced with 3 fours and 4 sixes. He played at a strike-rate of 160.47.
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
PBKS Impact Subs: Priyansh Arya, Harpreet Brar, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Musheer Khan
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Smaran Ravichandran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain
SRH Impact subs: Aniket Verma, Praful Hinge, Liam Livingstone, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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