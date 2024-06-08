Shashi Tharoor comments on ’Akhand Bharat’ team at T20 World Cup 2024, ’Indian H1B team’

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has commented on the presence of large number of cricketers of Indian, Sri lankan and Pakistnai origin in the USA cricket team of T20 World Cup 2024

Livemint
First Published10:43 AM IST
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has commented on USA's T20 World Cup team
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has commented on USA’s T20 World Cup team(PTI)

The unexpectedly impressive performance of the USA team in the ICC T20 World Cricket tournament has received admiration on social media. However, what caught the internet's attention was the presence of many Indian-origin players in the US team. Moreover, the USA team's top 11 have cricketers born in India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and even Nepal. Recently, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor made an interesting comment mentioning HIB visa on the US cricket team.

“As some brilliant wag also put it: Not the Indian A team, not the Indian B team, but the Indian H1B team!,” wrote Shashi Tharoor on X.

Notably, USA's cricket team has members from multiple origins, including Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and India. Nearly five USA cricket team members were born in India, whereas two are Pakistanis, and three are British. The diverse team has sparked a memefest on social media with users sharing hilarious posts on H-1b visass.

(More to come)

