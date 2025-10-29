Shashi Tharoor posts tongue-in-cheek comment for Karan Johar, Malaika Arora: ‘Too long since they…’

On Pitch To Get Rich, Karan Johar noticed a contestant who, according to him, looked and spoke like Shashi Tharoor. Johar serves as a “permanent angel” on the new JioHotstar show, alongside Malaika Arora and Manish Malhotra. Now, Tharoor has reacted to it.

“Has anyone ever told you that you look like Shashi Tharoor?" the producer-director asked the contestant.

Even Malaika Arora agreed with Johar. However, Shashi Tharoor’s opinion seems to be quite different. The Kerala MP shared the viral clip on Twitter (now X) and commented on Karan Johar’s observations.

“Must say to Karan Johar and Malaika Arora that it’s clearly been too long since they’ve met me!!” quipped Tharoor while disagreeing on the similarity.

“You must meet them asap, sir, to clear confusion,” suggested one user.

Another advised, “They clearly need a dose of your fabulousness! Time to schedule that reunion ASAP.”

“Only in Bollywood could flamboyance be mistaken for fluency. Tharoor speaks in paragraphs; Karan speaks in promos and Malaika, as always, nods in style,” commented one user.

“No wonder they forgot that fakes do not even come close to the Original,” posted another.

Another user thought it was Tharoor’s indirect dinner proposal for Karan and Malaika, “That’s very obvious way to ask Malaika and Karan out.”

“Sir, please focus on international relations and geopolitics, missing your editorials,” came from another.

Shashi Tharoor on Bads of Bollywood Shashi Tharoor appears to be enjoying Bollywood a great deal these days. He had earlier reviewed Aryan Khan’s The Bads of Bollywood on Netflix.

“It’s one of the best things I have ever treated myself to,” Tharoor wrote while calling the web series an “absolute OTT GOLD”.

“I'm left grasping for words of praise. It takes time to grow on you, but then you’re irresistibly hooked! The writing is sharp, the direction is fearless, and the sheer audacity of this satire is just what Bollywood needed,” he wrote.

“A genius, often hilarious, sometimes moving, and always unflinching look beyond the glamour, sending up every cinematic cliche with razor-like wit — and a series of insider jokes that let the audience into the act & behind the scenes,” the Thiruvananthapuram MP added.

“The seven compelling episodes mark the arrival of a true storytelling powerhouse. Take a bow, Aryan Khan—you’ve delivered a masterpiece,” Shashi Tharoor posted.