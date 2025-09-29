Shashi Tharoor’s defence of idlis after netizen’s ‘steamed regret’ remark prompts Swiggy to deliver to his door

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor received steaming plates of idli at his home after he defended the South Indian delicacy in a social media post. Tharoor, known for his eloquence, responded to an X user who had described idlis as “steamed regret”. “Poor soul has clearly never had a good one. A truly great idli is a cloud, a whisper, a perfect dream of the perfectibility of human civilisation,” the Thiruvananthapuram MP wrote.

In his post, Tharoor went on to compare a well-made idli to “a Beethoven symphony, a Tagore sangeet, a Husain painting, a Tendulkar century.” He added: “It's a sublime creation, a delicate, weightless morsel of rice and lentil, steamed to an ethereal fluffiness that melts on the tongue. To call such a thing ‘regret’ is to have no soul, no palate, no appreciation for the finest achievements of South Indian culture.”

Swiggy responds with a delivery Food delivery giant Swiggy took note of Tharoor’s ode to idli and decided to deliver the dish to his doorstep. On Sunday, Swiggy employees and delivery agents arrived with parcels of the delicacy. A post shared by Swiggy on X showed Tharoor posing with the delivered idlis.

Swiggy matches Tharoor’s eloquence In a post written in Hindi, Swiggy expressed their delight at serving Tharoor. “It is a matter of extreme delight for us that we had the opportunity to serve Shri Tharoor Ji the region's finest idli. We hope that our team has succeeded in satisfying his taste buds and that these unparalleled marvels of culinary art have brought him to a state of supreme bliss,” the company wrote.