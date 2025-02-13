Congress leader Shashi Tharoor took a witty dig at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Union Budget 2025, using a Coldplay-inspired metaphor. Known for his sharp humour, Tharoor critiqued the budget in an Instagram reel, saying, “Coldplay says ‘Fix You,’ but the Finance Minister says ‘Tax You.’”

Tharoor quipped, “Even Chris Martin wouldn’t be able to find paradise in these numbers. But don’t worry, they’ll still say, ‘Look at the stars, look at how they are shining for you,’ while conveniently dimming the light of reality—and your bank accounts.”