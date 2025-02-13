Shashi Tharoor’s hilarious Coldplay jibe at Sitharaman’s income tax cuts: ‘Coldplay says fix you, FM says tax you’

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor took a witty dig at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Union Budget 2025, using a Coldplay-inspired metaphor. Known for his sharp humour, Tharoor critiqued the budget in an Instagram reel, saying, “Coldplay says ‘Fix You,’ but the Finance Minister says ‘Tax You.’”

Tharoor quipped, “Even Chris Martin wouldn’t be able to find paradise in these numbers. But don’t worry, they’ll still say, ‘Look at the stars, look at how they are shining for you,’ while conveniently dimming the light of reality—and your bank accounts.”

"As the budget debate wraps up, let’s cut through the noise and face the facts: The GST still crushes essential items, income tax cuts are framed as a favour, and fuel prices remain a tangled mess of VAT, excise, and state taxes—with no real effort to fix the system. Who actually wins here? People don’t mind taxes—if they bring value. We need policies that drive real growth, not just short-term fixes. Because right now, “nobody said it was easy”, Tharoor wrote on Instagram.