Bollywood veteran Shatrughan Sinha has expressed his sadness on X (formerly Twitter) over the attack on Saif Ali Khan, which left the Devara: Part 1 actor severely injured. However, Sinha’s social media post has come under the scanner.

The image he shared with his message was apparently created by artificial intelligence (AI). The image shows Saif in hospital bed while his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, is sitting on the bed. Both are looking at the camera and smiling.

One of the socia media users pointed out the use of the AI image: “So you learned something new today, how to generate an AI image in Grok.”

“Sir, what's the need to use an AI generated image of Saif and Kareena?” asked another user.

“Are AI generated photo daal diya,” wrote another.

“AI generated Photo Sir. Zamaana bahut badal gya hai aajkal. Asli Nakli mein pehchaan karna mushkil ho gya hai (Times have changed a lot these days. It has become difficult to differentiate between real and fake),” posted another user.

We used Grok and asked Elon Musk’s AI took to “create an image of Saif Ali Khan on hospital bed and Kareena Kapoor Khan with him. Both are smiling at the camera”. We must say that the results are quite impressive. Take a look:

AI images of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in hospital

Shatrughan Sinha’s message for Saif Ali Khan In his message, Sinha shares his relief that Saif is healing well and extends heartfelt regards to Kareena and their family. He urges people to avoid the “blame game” and praises the police for their efforts.

Sinha also acknowledges the concern and remedial measures taken by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CMs Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde. He wishes Saif a speedy recovery, noting that the law is taking its rightful course.