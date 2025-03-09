Shawn Mendes leaves Indian cricket fans in awe as he turns into ‘Virat Kohli’ at Lollapalooza

Canadian pop star Shawn Mendes electrified fans at Lollapalooza India by donning a Virat Kohli jersey, showing support for the Indian cricket team before their crucial match. His heartfelt gesture and energetic performance captivated the crowd, blending music and cricket in a memorable debut.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Updated9 Mar 2025, 12:16 PM IST
Advertisement
His performance captivated the audience, leading to loud cheers and a social media buzz around his thoughtful gesture.

Canadian pop singer Shawn Mendes left Indian fans in awe as he changed into cricketer Virat Kohli's jersey on stage at the Lollapalooza India 2025 music festival.

Shawn, who was marking his India debut on March 8, was extending his support to the Indian cricket team ahead of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy final against New Zealand.

The Canadian singer had entered the stage in a casual T-shirt and pants and soon switched to the Indian cricket team's blue jersey, which had ‘Virat’ and the number '18' written on the back as a hat-tip to the popular batter.

Advertisement
Also Read | After Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes holds concert on Mumbai streets, sings Señorita

This thoughtful gesture sent a wave of excitement into the crowd, whose chants of "Kohli…Kohli…Kohli" filled the air.

“India, I know you have a match tomorrow. Good luck. I hope it goes well,” Mendes said amid loud cheers from fans.

Best known for hits like Stitches and Senorita, Shawn Mendes' move also created a buzz on social media.

Also Read | Viral video: Shawn Mendes goes footwear shopping in Mumbai local market

Watch the viral video moment here:

Advertisement
Also Read | Lollapalooza India is on track to break even next year: Bookmyshow

Here's how social media users reacted:

“India mein aake yeh sab karna zaruri hunda si (It is important to do all this when in India),” a user commented saractically.

“PR game baby,” claimed a user, while another person quipped, “Did he take tips from Chris Martin?”

“Last month bumrah was cooking and was trending coldplay used his name for pr now kohli is trending so he pulled the same,” a user elaborated.

“Kohlipaglu,” said a user following the latest Instagram trend.

“You won heartsssss,” said another user.

Also Read | Multi-genre music festival Lollapalooza to return to India in 2024

Mendes kept the spectators captivated with his popular songs such as "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back", "Treat You Better", "Senorita", "Why", and "Do I Ever Cross Your Mind". Many of them sang along with the singer, swaying to the beats of his melodies.

Advertisement

"Dher sara pyaar, Mumbai! (Lots of love, Mumbai!)" said the musician as he addressed the huge crowd gathered at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsTrendsShawn Mendes leaves Indian cricket fans in awe as he turns into ‘Virat Kohli’ at Lollapalooza
First Published:9 Mar 2025, 12:16 PM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App