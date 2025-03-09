Shawn Mendes leaves Indian cricket fans in awe as he turns into ‘Virat Kohli’ at Lollapalooza

Canadian pop singer Shawn Mendes left Indian fans in awe as he changed into cricketer Virat Kohli's jersey on stage at the Lollapalooza India 2025 music festival.

Shawn, who was marking his India debut on March 8, was extending his support to the Indian cricket team ahead of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy final against New Zealand.

The Canadian singer had entered the stage in a casual T-shirt and pants and soon switched to the Indian cricket team's blue jersey, which had ‘Virat’ and the number '18' written on the back as a hat-tip to the popular batter.

This thoughtful gesture sent a wave of excitement into the crowd, whose chants of "Kohli…Kohli…Kohli" filled the air.

“India, I know you have a match tomorrow. Good luck. I hope it goes well,” Mendes said amid loud cheers from fans.

Best known for hits like Stitches and Senorita, Shawn Mendes' move also created a buzz on social media.

Here's how social media users reacted: “India mein aake yeh sab karna zaruri hunda si (It is important to do all this when in India),” a user commented saractically.

“PR game baby,” claimed a user, while another person quipped, “Did he take tips from Chris Martin?”

“Last month bumrah was cooking and was trending coldplay used his name for pr now kohli is trending so he pulled the same,” a user elaborated.

“Kohlipaglu,” said a user following the latest Instagram trend.

“You won heartsssss,” said another user.

Mendes kept the spectators captivated with his popular songs such as "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back", "Treat You Better", "Senorita", "Why", and "Do I Ever Cross Your Mind". Many of them sang along with the singer, swaying to the beats of his melodies.

