'She is 28, earns ₹1.2 lakh per month': Influencer underscores rising trend of 'sunset chai experience', sparks debate

She doesn’t have an MBA. There are no investors or delivery apps. Just a 4x9 ft balcony, a few cups of tea, and a unique idea that’s quietly brewing across India.

In a world increasingly dominated by startups, side hustles, and screens, one woman in Pune is showing that simple, offline experiences still have the power to win hearts-- and generate income.

According to a now-viral LinkedIn post by Nitin Attri, the 28-year-old earns Rs1.2 lakh a month by hosting sunset chai experiences from the balcony of her 2BHK apartment in Pune.

Chai, Conversations, and a balcony There’s no fancy cafe, no cloud kitchen, and no elaborate logistics behind her venture. Instead, guests are invited into her home for an intimate gathering over regional teas, snacks, and local stories, with the backdrop of a Pune sunset.

Mr Attri shared how she does it. The woman hosts 6–8 guests per session, serves traditional teas and homemade snacks, and shares personal or local stories as part of the experience. She charges between ₹1,400 and ₹2,000 per person and conducts 3–4 sessions every week.

With minimal overhead and no digital marketing budget, her guests find her through Google Maps, Instagram reels, and word-of-mouth.

“People come for chai, but stay for the stories, the city view, and the break from their screens,” writes Attri in his post.

The rise of balcony experiences What started as a one-woman initiative is now sparking a larger trend. From Kochi to Rishikesh, more Indians are exploring the idea of offering hyper-local, homegrown experiences from their living spaces. Some include live music, poetry, art workshops, or even cooking demos—turning a humble balcony into a cultural micro-hub.

“The balcony becomes the product. The host becomes the brand,” Attri notes.

It’s part of a broader shift in how people spend their weekends. With increasing screen fatigue and a desire for authentic, meaningful interactions, more urban dwellers are seeking offline, low-stimulation social experiences—and are willing to pay for them.

More than just tea While chai remains the centrepiece, it’s clear that this model is about more than a hot beverage. It’s about creating community in a fast-paced city, offering exclusivity in small, curated groups and turning everyday spaces into places of warmth and connection.

Internet reacts The post caught the attention of internet users. A user commented, “Love this !! Are we getting back to the good old days, spending time with friends and colleagues... If we are creating this culture, it is a great way of spending good time with like-minded people, discussing books n movies!”

Another user wrote, “People pay for experiences, which might be priceless or people whom they can meet, interact and learn. I remember many were ready to pay a million USD to have dinner with Warren Buffet.”

“Some of the best conversations I’ve had were whispered into the night air from a quiet balcony. I just love the concept….. a balcony with a view can turn out to be a great place to share your story,” the third user wrote.

A section of the internet had a different view on this startup idea.

A user wrote, “Wow now people are making money based on this things but my question if someone has family and has own balcony why he would pay 1500 and go for some other ..May be in teenagers this can be a good idea but there is no scaleablity and longevity in this business model and the group of customers is so limited.”