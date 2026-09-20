She quit her job at 60 for a side hustle. It’s now a $2 million brand sold at Starbucks, Walmart

Mother of three college athletes and a runner herself, a woman from Milford, New Hampshire, has successfully turned her side hustle into her own brand, which hit 2 million in revenue last year. What started as a side project is now available in 13,000 retail stores, including Starbucks and Walmart.

Woman quits 16-year job to pursue side hustle Theresa Burnley, 65, was the owner of Wiley Road Foods. The brand is known for creating and manufacturing clean-label baked items for brands like Trader Joe’s and Milk Bar. In 2023, she started her protein-bite brand, Circ, while working full-time.

$2 million revenue, $1 million investment By the end of 2024, Burnley left Wiley Road Foods and shifted her full-time focus to Circ. Two years later, the brand now offers six different flavours of protein snacks. Circ witnessed growth over a short time period, raking in $2 million in revenue last year.

Recalling her inspiration behind the brand, Burnley shared in an interview with entrepreneur.com that she always dreamed of building her own independent natural food brand with her family. She said that she was inspired to curate her brand after realising how outdated the protein bar space was. She believed that the protein in the form of bars was no longer adequate to meet the functional needs of people today. This is how she came up with bite-sized, round protein snacks that are easy to eat on the go.

Burnley revealed she invested over $1 million initially for the process and product development. The team adapted packaging equipment to form the packs. Each pack could hold five round protein bites, which became the highlight of their product. "We had taught ourselves to make ball-shaped food working for Milk Bar. Our R&D team were pastry chefs, not food scientists, so they knew how to make food that people love. But our innovative packaging, which took a couple of years to develop, was really transformative," she told Entrepreneur.com.

Initial setbacks and profit margin The company was fortunate to secure some early retail placements. Eventually, it began generating steady revenue after its launch at Expo West.

However, the founder added that Circ took longer before becoming profitable. She said that the company initially faced higher fixed costs than brands that use co-packers because it manufactures its products in-house, but at scale, in-house manufacturing is expected to provide a significant cost advantage. With time, the company went on to generate about $2 million in top-line revenue in 2025. "We will 4X our run-rate this year," Burnley hoped.

While Burnley invested very minimal time when her brand was just a side hustle, it changed once the brand started gaining attention. Soon after, she sold her bakery business and joined her brand full time.