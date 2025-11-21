Subscribe

‘She said yes’: Palash Muchhal shares ‘cutest’ video of proposal to Smriti Mandhana; netizens are in awe

British singer Ed Sheeran's ‘Perfect’ played in the backdrop of the proposal video, which Palash Muchhal shared alongside the caption, ‘She said yes!’

Arshdeep Kaur
Updated21 Nov 2025, 02:50 PM IST
Advertisement
Social media users flooded the comment section with 'congratulations' and heart emojis.
Social media users flooded the comment section with 'congratulations' and heart emojis.

Music director and filmmaker Palash Muchhal proposed to Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana in the “cutest way possible,” and the Internet can't stop being in awe of the couple.

Advertisement

Muchhal shared a heartwarming video of his proposal to Mandhana. He led a blindfolded Mandhana onto the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, where he presented her with a bouquet of red roses before getting down on one knee to propose.

British singer Ed Sheeran's ‘Perfect’ played in the backdrop of the proposal video, which Muchhal shared alongside the caption, “She said yes!”

The couple's common friends were seen dancing on the field after the proposal.

Also Read | Is Smriti Mandhana getting married to Palash Muchhal on 23 November?

Watch the cute proposal video here:

Here's how netizens reacted:

Social media users flooded the comment section with “congratulations” and heart emojis.

Advertisement

“DY Patil has been blessed once again💕 congratulations,” a user said.

Another added, “Now that's how you propose a WORLD CHAMPION!!!”

“This is so Beautiful 💜 Congratulations,” said one netizen.

“Cutest Proposal Ever ❤️ Congratulations you cutiessss,” another said.

A user said, “She won the World Cup, he won her over.”

Several celebrities, including Natasa Stankovic and Rubina Dilaik, also dropped comments on the cute proposal video.

Natasa Stankovic said, “Omg omg congratulations you guys”

Rubina Dilaik said, “You two ❤️❤️”

Instagram comments
Also Read | Smriti Mandhana’s boyfriend Palash Muchhal celebrates World Cup win online

Smriti Mandhana confirms engagement

In a hilarious Instagram Reel, Smriti Mandhana confirmed her engagement to Palash Muchhal on Thursday. Her World Cup-winning teammates, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav and Arundhati Reddy, also feature in the viral video.

Advertisement

“Bhai, bahot khush lag raha hai. Baat kya hai? (Bro, you’re looking very happy. What’s the matter?)” Jemimah tells Smriti. Others also ask the same question while Smriti Mandhana whistles in glee.

The champions performed a dance to the song Samjho Ho Hi Gaya from the 2006 film Lage Raho Munna Bhai. Smriti Mandhana declares in Sanjay Dutt’s voice, “Card chhapwa le. Suit silwa le. (Get the cards printed. Get the suits tailored).”

At first, the Instagram reel looked like a fun team moment. Then, Mandhana raised her hand and revealed her engagement ring, giving fans the long-awaited confirmation.

Also Read | Smriti Mandhana’s boyfriend Palash Muchhal celebrates India's World Cup triumph

Earlier in October, the musician had hinted that the star batter will soon become the daughter-in-law of Indore.

“She will soon become the daughter-in-law of Indore... that’s all I want to say,” the 30-year-old music director told reporters.

Advertisement

Muchhal earlier spoke warmly about Smriti, calling her a “beautiful person” and her “best friend”. “My relationship with Smriti Mandhana is something that I truly cherish in my life. She’s a beautiful person. We’re very close,” she said.

 
 
World Cup
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
Business NewsNewsTrends‘She said yes’: Palash Muchhal shares ‘cutest’ video of proposal to Smriti Mandhana; netizens are in awe
Read Next Story