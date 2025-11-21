‘She said yes’: Palash Muchhal shares ‘cutest’ video of proposal to Smriti Mandhana; netizens are in awe

Music director and filmmaker Palash Muchhal proposed to Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana in the “cutest way possible,” and the Internet can't stop being in awe of the couple.

Muchhal shared a heartwarming video of his proposal to Mandhana. He led a blindfolded Mandhana onto the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, where he presented her with a bouquet of red roses before getting down on one knee to propose.

British singer Ed Sheeran's ‘Perfect’ played in the backdrop of the proposal video, which Muchhal shared alongside the caption, “She said yes!”

The couple's common friends were seen dancing on the field after the proposal.

Watch the cute proposal video here:

Here's how netizens reacted: Social media users flooded the comment section with “congratulations” and heart emojis.

“DY Patil has been blessed once again💕 congratulations,” a user said.

Another added, “Now that's how you propose a WORLD CHAMPION!!!”

“This is so Beautiful 💜 Congratulations,” said one netizen.

“Cutest Proposal Ever ❤️ Congratulations you cutiessss,” another said.

A user said, “She won the World Cup, he won her over.”

Several celebrities, including Natasa Stankovic and Rubina Dilaik, also dropped comments on the cute proposal video.

Natasa Stankovic said, “Omg omg congratulations you guys”

Rubina Dilaik said, “You two ❤️❤️”

Smriti Mandhana confirms engagement In a hilarious Instagram Reel, Smriti Mandhana confirmed her engagement to Palash Muchhal on Thursday. Her World Cup-winning teammates, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav and Arundhati Reddy, also feature in the viral video.

“Bhai, bahot khush lag raha hai. Baat kya hai? (Bro, you’re looking very happy. What’s the matter?)” Jemimah tells Smriti. Others also ask the same question while Smriti Mandhana whistles in glee.

The champions performed a dance to the song Samjho Ho Hi Gaya from the 2006 film Lage Raho Munna Bhai. Smriti Mandhana declares in Sanjay Dutt’s voice, “Card chhapwa le. Suit silwa le. (Get the cards printed. Get the suits tailored).”

At first, the Instagram reel looked like a fun team moment. Then, Mandhana raised her hand and revealed her engagement ring, giving fans the long-awaited confirmation.

Earlier in October, the musician had hinted that the star batter will soon become the daughter-in-law of Indore.

“She will soon become the daughter-in-law of Indore... that’s all I want to say,” the 30-year-old music director told reporters.

