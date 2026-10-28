She spent ₹200 at Garba event in MP; a year later, her grandson won ₹50 lakh Fortuner his family had long dreamt of

A ₹200 lucky-draw coupon purchased during a festive outing has turned into an unforgettable moment for a family in Madhya Pradesh. Kiran Raikwar, who attended a Garba programme at Abhapuri Dham in Burhanpur, bought a coupon in the name of her six-year-old grandson, Vedansh. Little did she know that the purchase would eventually bring the family a Toyota Fortuner worth around ₹50 lakh.

What appeared to be an ordinary decision during a family outing became a moment of immense joy when Vedansh’s name was announced as the winner. The prize was particularly special for the family, as owning a Fortuner had been a long-standing wish shared by two generations.

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According to a report by Navbharat Times, the lucky draw took place in 2025, while the vehicle was handed over to the family in 2026.

How a ₹ 200 coupon changed everything Kiran purchased the lucky-draw coupon while attending the Garba event and entered her grandson Vedansh’s name for the draw. The purchase was made without any particular expectations, and the family had no reason to believe that it would lead to such a valuable prize.

When Vedansh was declared the winner, the family was left astonished. The coupon, which cost just ₹200, had won them a Toyota Fortuner reportedly valued at approximately ₹50 lakh.

Lucky draws at local gatherings often form part of the festivities, with participants buying tickets in the hope of winning a prize. For the Raikwars, however, this particular entry became an extraordinary experience that they are likely to remember for years.

A dream shared by two generations The Fortuner was more than just a vehicle for the family. According to Kiran, both her husband and son had wanted to own the SUV for a long time.

Purchasing a premium vehicle can be a significant financial commitment for many households, often requiring years of saving and planning. In the Raikwars’ case, a wish that had remained unfulfilled was realised through an unexpected stroke of luck.

Rather than buying the vehicle after years of financial preparation, the family found itself receiving the SUV as a prize. The win was especially meaningful because it fulfilled a long-held aspiration shared by two generations.

The wait between winning and receiving the Fortuner

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The family’s journey from winning the lucky draw to taking possession of the vehicle spanned two years. According to reports, the draw was conducted in 2025, but the Fortuner was handed over only in 2026.

The announcement of the win and the eventual delivery therefore became two separate milestones for the family. When the vehicle finally arrived, it marked the fulfilment of a dream that had existed long before Kiran bought the coupon.

The contrast between the ₹200 entry fee and the reported value of the SUV made the outcome even more remarkable.

An ordinary festive outing becomes a lifelong memory