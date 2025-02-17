‘She was preparing to…’: Here’s what acquaintance told as South Korean actor Kim Sae-ron found dead

South Korean actress Kim Sae-ron, known for her roles in A Brand New Life and The Man From Nowhere, has died at 24. 

Published17 Feb 2025, 11:33 AM IST
This handout picture taken on April 5, 2023 and released on February 16, 2025 by the Yonhap news agency shows South Korean actor Kim Sae-ron upon her arrival at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, to attend her trial over an alleged drunk driving case. South Korean actor Kim Sae-ron was found dead in her house in Seoul on February 16, 2025, police said. (Photo by YONHAP / AFP)(AFP)

South Korean actress Kim Sae-ron, best known for her roles in A Brand New Life and The Man From Nowhere, has tragically passed away at the age of 24. She was found deceased at her home in Seoul on Sunday by a friend who had planned to meet her, according to the police, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

While there were no immediate signs of foul play, authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.

Who is Kim Sae-ron?

Kim, born in 2000 in Seoul, began her career as a child actor and was one of the youngest performers invited to Cannes for her role in A Brand New Life.

In addition to The Man From Nowhere, she appeared in The Neighbor (2012), A Girl at My Door (2014), Snowy Road (2015), and The Villagers (2018), along with TV series such as Mirror of the Witch (2016) and Bloodhounds (2023). She earned several awards for her performances in these projects.

But her career came to a sudden halt following a drunk-driving accident in 2022, for which she was fined 20 million won ($13,800), AFP reported.

With negative public sentiment following the incident, she later struggled to land a new role.

What did her friend say?

Despite the challenges she faced, Kim Sae-ron was reportedly planning a comeback. 

According to an acquaintance who spoke with local media outlet Osen, the actress had been preparing to return to the industry with the film The Guitar Man and had also been planning to open a café. The acquaintance shared, “She said she’d make money acting again after making a comeback with the film The Guitar Man. She was preparing to open a café while also getting ready to return to the entertainment industry. I still can’t believe it.”

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:17 Feb 2025, 11:33 AM IST
