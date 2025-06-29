Shefali Jariwala’s death: Old video of Paras Chhabra’s ‘sudden death’ prediction resurfaces | Watch

The sudden death of Shefali Jariwala, 42, shocked social media. She used to maintain a healthy lifestyle and work out regularly. She shot to fame in 2002 after appearing in a popular music video. All her life, she was known as the Kaanta Laga girl.

After her death on June 27, an old podcast video with Paras Chhabra resurfaced. In it, the actor warned of health risks based on her horoscope. During an August 2024 episode of Chhabra’s podcast on YouTube, Abraa ka Dabra Show, he spoke about her Kundli.

Paras Chhabra, Shefali’s co-contestant in Bigg Boss 13, pointed at the possibility of sudden death. He mentioned a troubling combination of planets in her 8th house. Moon, Ketu and Mercury were sitting together in Shefali’s 8th House, also known as the House of Death.

“In your 8th house, Moon, Mercury and Ketu are positioned. The combination of Moon and Ketu is considered one of the worst. The 8th house also represents loss, sudden death, fame, hidden mysteries and matters related to tantra,” Chhabra told Shefali.

“For you, the presence of Moon and Ketu is already inauspicious, and now Mercury is also sitting with them. This points to anxiety and neurological problems,” he added.

In the same podcast, Paras Chhabra advised her to go to the mountains whenever she felt anxious and stressed. He asked her to visit Mata Rani temples and Jyotirlingas.

Shefali earlier revealed that she had suffered from epilepsy at 15. However, she was seizure-free for 20 years due to treatment, lifestyle changes and meditation.

Shefali Jariwala’s last rites On June 28, Shefali Jariwala’s husband, actor Parag Tyagi, tearfully performed her last rites at Oshiwara Crematorium and asked the media to be respectful and pray for her soul. Many TV stars and friends, including Sunidhi Chauhan, Shehnaaz Gill and Rashami Desai, visited her home to pay their respects.