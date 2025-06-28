Shefali Jariwala's death: Husband Parag Tyagi walks her dog soon after the tragedy, leaves social media confused | Watch

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shefali Jariwala passed away suddenly on June 27. While early reports had suggested a heart attack, Mumbai Police later said her body was found at her Andheri home and sent for postmortem at Cooper Hospital. The exact cause is still being checked.

Shefali Jariwala is best known as the Kaanta Laga girl for her popular music video in 2002. Her fame landed her in a role in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, starring Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar.

Meanwhile, her husband, actor Parag Tyagi, was seen in public the next morning with their dog, Simba. A video of him walking outside their Mumbai home, possibly holding Shefali’s photo, has gone viral.

The viral video has also left social media confused.

Many users expressed deep sympathy for Simba, the couple’s beloved pet. Comments like “Feeling sad for Simba as he will miss her like crazy” and “Dogs miss their owners more than humans” reflected the emotional bond fans felt existed between Shefali and her pet.

Some mentioned how Shefali truly loved Simba, saying, “Shefali loved Simba. That’s why the pet is sad.” One user has even pointed out how sensitive dogs are, suggesting that Simba may not be able to process the shock of her absence.

Some social media users mourned the couple’s chemistry and Shefali’s untimely death.

Criticism over the viral video However, the video also sparked a wave of criticism. Some netizens questioned why Parag looked composed or why he stepped out so soon after her passing. A comment read, “He is looking fine… ghanta farq nahi padta (he doesn’t care at all),” implying doubt over his emotional response.

Another mocked the situation, saying, “He’s come out for photos,” accusing Parag of seeking attention.

In sharp contrast, a user lashed out at trolls. The user reminds everyone that grief is personal and that basic routines like walking a pet shouldn’t be seen as a lack of mourning.