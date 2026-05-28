Shenaz Treasury says ‘India dirtiest country’ in viral Sri Lanka video, sparks debate: 'Wake up, smell the stink'

Shenaz Treasury has sparked a major online debate after a video from Sri Lanka in which she commented on cleanliness standards went viral on social media.

The actor and travel vlogger was visiting Ella railway station, one of Sri Lanka’s most popular tourist spots, when she recorded a video showing the surroundings around the station. The clip featured tourists taking photographs, walking around the premises and waiting for trains in what appeared to be a clean and organised environment.

While filming the location, Shenaz compared the surroundings to conditions in India and remarked, “Let's face it. We are the dirtiest country.”

The statement quickly spread across social media platforms, especially X, where users began debating issues related to public cleanliness, civic sense, tourism infrastructure and urban maintenance in India.

Watch the viral video here:

Viral Video Triggers Divided Reactions Many users supported Shenaz Treasury’s remarks and argued that littering, poor waste disposal and lack of civic responsibility continue to remain major concerns in several Indian cities and tourist destinations.

Some social media users said the issue was not limited to government infrastructure but also reflected public behaviour and attitudes toward cleanliness.

One user wrote, “It’s not just about laws. It’s about people’s mindset and civic sense. The government alone cannot change everything.”

Another commented, “People can stop littering without fines. Why do people need punishment just to keep their surroundings clean? It’s not always the government to blame. The change starts within oneself. A clean society is built when individuals take responsibility for their own actions.

If we can keep our homes clean, we can keep our streets clean too.

Real civic sense is doing the right thing even when nobody is watching.”

A third user wrote, “Totally agree. Been there, lived the life in India. People who say it smells of roses, maybe try travelling with you car windows open in Mumbai and tell me if the air does not smell like poo. Wake up and smell the stink.”

Another social media user supported Shenaz Treasury’s blunt comment and wrote, “Thank goodness you put it across straight. There’s no harm in accepting the truth and then working together for a solution.”

Others Call Statement An Unfair Generalisation At the same time, many users criticised the statement and said it painted an unfair picture of a large and diverse country.

Several users argued that India also has multiple cities, towns and tourist destinations that maintain high standards of cleanliness and hospitality.

Some social media users also stressed the need to focus on positive developments and long-term improvement rather than broad criticism.

One user wrote, “Indian cities are decaying and whatever little reputation was left has been destroyed by India's food vloggers,” while another commented, “Need more inspirational stories happening in India... restoring the heritage will take time... more people getting involved and making India shine... tourists will come.”

The debate gradually expanded into larger conversations around urban planning, waste management systems, civic responsibility and the image of Indian cities among foreign tourists.

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Ella Railway Station Known For Scenic Tourism Ella railway station is widely known among international travellers for its scenic train routes passing through tea plantations, hills and countryside landscapes.

The train journey connecting Kandy and Ella is considered one of Sri Lanka’s most famous tourist experiences and frequently appears in travel content online.