‘She’s is my perfect innings!’ Prithvi Shaw gets engaged to influencer Akriti Agarwal, photos go viral

Indian batter Prithvi Shaw shared a major personal milestone with fans on Sunday, March 8, announcing his engagement to girlfriend Akriti Agarwal. The cricketer posted a series of romantic pictures on social media, capturing the proposal moment and the couple celebrating their new chapter together.

In one of the photos, Shaw is seen going down on one knee as he places the engagement ring on Akriti’s finger. Another image shows her returning the gesture by helping him wear his ring, followed by pictures of the couple proudly showing their engagement bands.

The announcement quickly gained traction online, with fans and members of the cricket fraternity sending congratulatory messages. Shaw’s IPL team Delhi Capitals, whom he will represent in IPL 2026, also joined in wishing the couple.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Shaw wrote: “From sixes on the field to a lifetime of hits off it. She’s is my perfect innings!🏆❤️ #justengaged”

Who Is Akriti Agarwal? Akriti Agarwal is a social media influencer and actress originally from Lucknow. She later moved to Mumbai, where she built a strong digital presence and now has more than 3 million followers on Instagram. She has also ventured into acting and made her film debut in Trimukha.

The couple were recently spotted together at the star-studded wedding of Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok in Mumbai, an event attended by several personalities from the worlds of cricket and entertainment.

For the occasion, Shaw wore a midnight blue sherwani, while Akriti matched his look in a coordinated designer lehenga. The pair were photographed arriving at the event alongside other prominent guests.

Prithvi Shaw’s Career So Far Prithvi Shaw burst onto the international cricket scene in 2018, scoring a century on his Test debut against the West Indies and earning recognition as one of India’s most promising young batters.

However, his career since then has been marked by inconsistency. Concerns related to discipline, fitness and form have occasionally overshadowed his early success.

In October 2024, Shaw was dropped from Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy squad after reports pointed to irregular training attendance, late arrivals and concerns about his fitness levels.

These issues also affected his journey in the Indian Premier League. Shaw went unsold in the IPL 2025 auction, with analysts citing his form and fitness as major factors.

The trend continued in the IPL 2026 mini-auction, where he initially went unsold at his base price of ₹75 lakh during the early rounds.