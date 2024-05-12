Shilpa Shetty, Shamita ride horses at Vaishno Devi; netizens call it 'animal harassment'
Shilpa Shetty, known for her physically fit and toned body, was seen smiling while riding a horse back to reach Vaishno Devi temple in a video shared by Shamita.
Bollywood's fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Kundra and sister Shamita Shetty, accompanied by their mother, were recently on a trip to the Hindu shrine in Jammu -- Mata Vaishno Devi. The sister duo were active on social media during their journey and shared a bunch of photos and videos of it on social media for their fans under the hashtag -- vaishnodevidiaries.