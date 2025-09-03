Shilpa Shetty’s Mumbai restaurant Bastian Bandra to shut down, announces special farewell night

Shilpa Shetty’s popular Mumbai restaurant, Bastian Bandra, is shutting down this week. The upscale dining spot, co-owned by the actress and restaurateur Ranjit Bindra, is part of the Bastian Hospitality group and has been a favourite among the city’s food lovers and celebrities for years.
Located on Linking Road in Bandra West, the restaurant first opened its doors in 2016 and later moved to a larger space in 2023. Known for its chic multi-level interiors and focus on seafood, Bastian Bandra also offered an extensive menu of vegetarian and meat-based dishes. Over the years, it became one of Mumbai’s most sought-after dining destinations.
Announcing the closure, Shilpa Shetty shared a heartfelt note on Instagram Stories. “This Thursday marks the end of an era as we bid farewell to one of Mumbai’s most iconic destinations — BASTIAN BANDRA. A venue that gave us countless memories, unforgettable nights, and moments that shaped the city’s nightlife now takes its final bow,” the post read. The restaurant will host a special farewell evening for its loyal patrons to celebrate its journey.
In a statement to NDTV, the restaurant team said, “For nine incredible years, our patrons have turned Bastian Bandra into far more than a restaurant. They have made it a home filled with love, laughter, and unforgettable memories. As we take a short pause for renovations, we are deeply grateful for every moment we have shared with you. This is not goodbye — it is a fresh new beginning. We will be announcing something special very soon.”
While Bastian Bandra will close, the brand’s second outlet, Bastian At The Top, will remain open. Situated on the 48th floor of the Kohinoor Square building in Dadar West, the rooftop restaurant offers panoramic views of the city and continues to serve patrons.
