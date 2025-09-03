Shilpa Shetty’s Mumbai restaurant Bastian Bandra to shut down, announces special farewell night

Shilpa Shetty’s popular Mumbai restaurant, Bastian Bandra, is shutting down this week. The upscale dining spot, co-owned by the actress and restaurateur Ranjit Bindra, is part of the Bastian Hospitality group and has been a favourite among the city’s food lovers and celebrities for years.

Advertisement

Located on Linking Road in Bandra West, the restaurant first opened its doors in 2016 and later moved to a larger space in 2023. Known for its chic multi-level interiors and focus on seafood, Bastian Bandra also offered an extensive menu of vegetarian and meat-based dishes. Over the years, it became one of Mumbai’s most sought-after dining destinations.

Announcing the closure, Shilpa Shetty shared a heartfelt note on Instagram Stories. “This Thursday marks the end of an era as we bid farewell to one of Mumbai’s most iconic destinations — BASTIAN BANDRA. A venue that gave us countless memories, unforgettable nights, and moments that shaped the city’s nightlife now takes its final bow,” the post read. The restaurant will host a special farewell evening for its loyal patrons to celebrate its journey.

Advertisement

Check out the post here:

Shilpa Shetty shared the news on Instagram

In a statement to NDTV, the restaurant team said, “For nine incredible years, our patrons have turned Bastian Bandra into far more than a restaurant. They have made it a home filled with love, laughter, and unforgettable memories. As we take a short pause for renovations, we are deeply grateful for every moment we have shared with you. This is not goodbye — it is a fresh new beginning. We will be announcing something special very soon.”

Advertisement