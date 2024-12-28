Shilpa Shetty, the 49-year-old Bollywood actress, who refuses to age shared some healthy eating and strict exercise regime for all fitness lovers. Her age-defying body has always been the centre of attention and now the secret has been revealed.

The diet plan and exercise regime that she follows for decades has been unveiled. In a past interview with Complete Wellbeing, the actor revealed how she maintains her body shape and physique. Admitting that she's a foodie and loves food, Shilpa Shetter who married to businessman Raj Kundra, said that she 'eats the right food.'

Although there are times when the actress eats anything like cakes, kulfi, and gulab jamuns, but she keeps this cheat days once in a week. On all the other days, she follows a healthy, balanced diet. The actor added she 'keeps one day in the week when she eats anything like cakes, kulfi, and gulab jamuns', but follows a healthy, balanced diet on the other days.

What Shilpa Shetty eats for breakfast? Shilpa Shetty told the magazine in 2008, “My day starts with aloe vera juice. It is great for your immune system; it’s great for your skin. Then I have porridge and tea. I avoid white sugar as far as I can and have only brown sugar."

She added, "My theory is to replace everything white with brown — be it brown bread brown rice or brown sugar. I don’t eat steamed or boiled food. I eat normal food but cooked in a healthy vegetable oil or olive oil."

What Shilpa Shetty eats for lunch and dinner? The actor focuses on balanced diet and nutritious meals for lunch and dinner. As she explained that she eats 'very simple’ foods, she said, “For lunch, I have dal rice [brown] or chapatti and chicken curry and one vegetable. If I am hungry in the evening, I’ll have one brown toast with two eggs and tea and, at night, I try and eat early. I eat a salad, soup and one chicken dish. My diet is very simple. It’s easy to follow.”