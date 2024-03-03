Shimla, a picturesque town in Himachal Pradesh, was seen adorned with fresh snowfall, as per a video shared by ANI. Nestled amidst majestic mountains, Shimla transformed into a magical winter wonderland every year, and this time is no different. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast for light to moderate rainfall or snowfall in parts of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand today. The wet weather extends further south, with similar predictions for many places across Delhi, Punjab, and West Uttar Pradesh.

To witness the beauty of Shimla's fresh snowfall firsthand, watch here:

This mesmerizing video takes you on a visual journey through the snow-covered landscape, capturing the essence of this charming winter escape.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light to moderate rain or snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh for March 3rd, primarily impacting some areas. The following day, March 4th, may see similar conditions, but only in isolated locations.

Meanwhile, NHAI authorities on March 3 morning stepped up efforts to resume traffic movement on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway following improvement in weather, officials said.

Additionally, India is likely to experience a warmer summer and more heatwave days this year with El Nino conditions predicted to continue at least until May, the India Meteorological Department said on March 1.

The country is likely to record above-normal rainfall in March (more than 117 per cent of the long-period average of 29.9 mm).

India is likely to see above-normal maximum and minimum temperatures in most parts of the country in the March to May period, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said at a press conference.

From March to May, the above-normal number of heatwave days is likely over most parts of the country except northeast India, the western Himalayan region, the southwest peninsula and the west coast.

As the 270-km highway, the only all weather link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country, remained shut for a second day, police shifted a large number of stranded passengers, including over 200 tourists to safer places in Ramban district, they said.

The highway was closed early Saturday following landslides, mudslides and shooting stones, triggered by heavy rainfall at over a dozen places between Nashri and Banihal including Dalwas, Mehad-Cafetia and Hingni in Ramban, the officials said.

A portion of the road near Panthiyal was also washed away, they said.

The traffic department said the highway continues to remain blocked and advised people to avoid journeys on the highway, also known as NH44, till the completion of the restoration work.

With the improvement in weather this morning, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has stepped up efforts to ensure early opening of the arterial road.

(With Inputs from Agencies)

