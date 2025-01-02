'Shirt ka button khula rakhoge toh GST': Man pranks people with 'weird rules' amid continued row over popcorn tax
India's new ingredient-based tax on popcorn has triggered widespread outrage and memes online.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
An ingredient-based tax system for popcorn was announced in India last month and sparked outrage and a barrage of memes across social media platforms. Posts about the 'popcorn tax' have continued to gain momentum in recent weeks — with a creator recently making up a series of ‘weird rules’ while interacting with strangers in public.
The now-viral clip features influencer Aryan Kataria approaching people with increasingly ridiculous assertions about the many things that could incur GST. This included holding a cellphone with the right hand and keeping shirts unbuttoned.