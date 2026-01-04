Subscribe

Shirtless man dancing with hookah in snow-covered Himachal triggers anger online: ‘We are suffering from civic sense'

The video shows a group of five to six young men dancing as loud music plays, with their vehicle parked along the road.

Kanishka Singharia
Updated4 Jan 2026, 07:33 PM IST
Advertisement
Screengrab from the viral video.
Screengrab from the viral video.

A video from Himachal Pradesh’s snowbound Lahaul-Spiti region has triggered widespread criticism online, after tourists were seen behaving irresponsibly in extreme weather conditions. The footage has raised serious concerns over public safety, civic sense and respect for local laws.

Tourists dance on snowy road

The viral clip shows five to six young men dancing on a road amid heavy snow and freezing temperatures. Their car was parked nearby, while loud music played in the background. Some of the men were seen holding liquor bottles and hookahs, and at least two appeared shirtless despite the harsh cold. Snow-covered roads and mountains could be seen around them.

Advertisement

Social media users react strongly

The video was shared on X by user Nikhil Saini, who criticised the behaviour, writing, “Now it is crystal clear why foreign tourists avoid famous places in India and move to quiet side areas. Disrespectful behaviour has pushed locals to the edge and ended the warmth they were once known for. There is no excuse or justification for this.”

Also Read | ‘Welcome back to reality’: Reddit post on return to India sparks debate online

As the clip spread across social media, many users slammed the tourists for creating a nuisance. One user wrote, “State government and police should set some good precedent in the best interest of tourism. Such display is enough to scare tourists who really contribute to tourism industry in a real sense by staying in good hotels, etc.”

Advertisement
Also Read | ‘Are you blind?’ Note taped on car sparks debate on civic sense in Bengaluru

Another commented, “Zero civic sense. They are showing their great culture. With this kind of behaviour, we may require interstate permits to travel in future.”

A third user added, “Exactly, I talked with many foreigners and they are all comfortable going south of India, they don’t even want to visit the North part of india not sure why, may be pollution or this kind of population. We are suffering from the Civic sense.

Similar incidents reported earlier

This is not an isolated case. During the ongoing holiday season, several similar incidents have been reported from Himachal Pradesh. Recently, tourists were fined in the Thalot area of Mandi district for creating a disturbance. In another case from Lahaul-Spiti’s Gramphoo area, tourists allegedly fled after noticing police presence.

Advertisement
Also Read | Bengaluru woman harassed on metro, says ‘His hand came again...I froze’ | Video

According to NDTV, Lahaul-Spiti Superintendent of Police Shivani Mehla said the video came to her attention on Thursday. She added that the individuals involved were identified and fined for their actions.

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
Business NewsNewsTrendsShirtless man dancing with hookah in snow-covered Himachal triggers anger online: ‘We are suffering from civic sense'
Read Next Story