Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti Jayanti: People celebrate the birth anniversary of one of the greatest warriors and rulers of India, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, on February 19. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was born in 1630 in the hill fort of Shivneri in Pune, Maharashtra and founded the Maratha Empire.

His valour and bravery still inspire millions across India, especially in Maharashtra. As the founder of the Maratha empire, he played a crucial role in shaping the course of Indian history.

Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2025 date As we celebrate Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2025 on February 19, here are all the details about the day and how it is celebrated among Shivaji Maharaj followers.

Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti History Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is celebrated every year on February 19 to mark the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He was born in 1630 in the hill fort of Pune's Shivneri.

Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti celebration started in Pune and was reportedly initiated by Mahatma Phule in 1870. Later, it was promoted by Bal Gangadhar Tilak in 1895.

Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2025 Significance The day is not just a celebration of the birth anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj but also a day to cherish and propagate the ideas and values of Shivaji Maharaj, including courage, strategic thinking, justice, religious tolerance, patriotism, public welfare, empowerment of people.

Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is a celebration of Shivaji Maharaj's legacy, which has inspired millions of people in the past and will continue to inspire many in the coming years.