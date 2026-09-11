Shoaib Ibrahim shares Dipika Kakar’s weight loss update as experts look beyond the number on the scale

Actor Dipika Kakar’s noticeably slimmer appearance has sparked fresh discussion among fans after her husband, actor Shoaib Ibrahim, featured her in one of his recent YouTube vlogs.

Dipika Kakar's slimmer appearance in Shoaib Ibrahim latest video sparks reactions The couple was seen working out together at the gym, where Shoaib spoke about the visible changes in Dipika’s appearance. While he did not specify how much weight she had lost, he said the change had been significant.

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“She has reduced a lot of weight, like in the olden days. She has lost a lot of weight with the treatments, diet, etc,” Shoaib said in the vlog.

Dipika, who was exercising alongside her husband, also reflected on the transformation. “It has been a long time….4-5 years later, I have reduced,” she said.

Why does her weight loss matter? The conversation comes against the backdrop of Dipika’s widely documented health journey. The actor was diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer in 2025 and underwent surgery before continuing treatment. More recently, she began immunotherapy as part of her ongoing medical care.

Also Read | ‘Alhamdulillah…’: Dipika Kakar breaks down while sharing liver cancer scare

Over the past several months, Dipika and Shoaib have also spoken publicly about gradual changes to her routine, including dietary modifications and walking. Earlier reports noted that she had been making lifestyle changes under medical guidance, while the couple also cautioned against blindly copying another person’s diet or fitness routine.

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Her latest appearance, however, has also highlighted an important distinction that can often be lost amid social media conversations about celebrity transformations: visible weight loss does not necessarily reveal the full picture of a person’s health.

What experts have to say about her weight loss As reported by The Indian Express, consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal said the circumstances surrounding weight loss were crucial when assessing whether it was beneficial.

“Weight loss is not always intentional, and being thinner does not automatically mean someone is healthier. Planned weight loss achieved through an appropriate diet, exercise and lifestyle changes is very different from weight loss that occurs during illness or as a result of medical treatment,” Goyal said.

She further noted that prolonged illness and treatment could sometimes lead to a loss of muscle mass and reduced nutritional reserves, making adequate nourishment and strength equally important considerations.

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The distinction is particularly relevant for people undergoing serious medical treatment. Weight can change because of deliberate lifestyle modifications, but it can also fluctuate due to illness, treatment-related side effects, changes in appetite and other medical factors. During cancer treatment, nutrition may need to be carefully tailored rather than approached through conventional weight-loss goals.

Also Read | Dipika Kakkar, Shoaib Ibrahim say they visited Pahalgam day before terror attack

“Social media often celebrates a smaller body immediately, but the weighing scale alone cannot tell us whether weight loss is healthy, intentional, or beneficial,” Goyal said, adding that energy levels, muscle strength, nutritional status, recovery and a person’s overall medical condition also matter.

For someone undergoing treatment, she emphasised, the priority may not necessarily be further weight loss. Depending on the individual's condition and treatment plan, maintaining calorie intake, protein, muscle mass, strength and quality of life could be more important.

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Dipika’s visible transformation may have caught the attention of viewers, but the wider conversation serves as a reminder that appearance alone cannot define recovery. A smaller number on the weighing scale may be noticeable. Health, however, is rarely that simple.