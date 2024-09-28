Shocker from Ghaziabad: 10-year-old killed by father for ‘stealing’ ₹500

On Saturday morning, Aad's father, Naushad, and stepmother, Razia, could not find 500 in their house and suspected that their son had stolen it.

Livemint
Published28 Sep 2024, 10:26 PM IST
File Photo: Man in Ghaziabad allegedly murdered 10-year-old son, Aad, (File photo) upon suspicion of stealing <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>500 on Saturday
File Photo: Man in Ghaziabad allegedly murdered 10-year-old son, Aad, (File photo) upon suspicion of stealing ₹500 on Saturday (Photo: Hindustan Times)

In a shocking incident from a village in Ghaziabad, a father has been arrested for beating his 10-year-old son to death using a phukni or blowpipe.

Naushad, who neighbours said would often beat his son for mistakes, began thrashing Aad using his blowpipe. According to a report by NDTV, he was hit several times on the body, but one on the head proved fatal.

Aad, who lived in Ghaziabad's Tyodi village, passed away from injuries.

A neighbour of the family, Rahat Ali, was quoted in the report as saying that Naushad "had made beating the child a habit".

"Naushad would beat up his son regularly. Today, he thrashed him because 500 went missing from the house, and the boy died," he said.

The complaint was filed by Aad's grandparents and Naushad and Razia were taken into custody by the Ghaziabad police.

Ghaziabad Assistant Commissioner of Police Gyan Prakash Rai was also quoted in the NDTV report as saying that further investigation is on.

This comes just a day after a man was murdered in Ghaziabad by a woman and her boyfriend.

The duo, Rani (20) and Raju Thapa (22) have confessed to killing 21-year-old Nitish Sharma. Sharma was stabbed in the chest.

According to the police, Sharma was stalking Rani after she refused his advances. She was quoted by news agency PTI as saying that he used to "intercept me on the road on several occasions".

"I wanted to marry Thapa that is why we eliminated him," she told the police.

They were, however, arrested on complaint of the victim's father Kishore Sharma.

Earlier, Ghaziabad Police has arrested four people for allegedly forcing people to convert their religion.

