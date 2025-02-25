Have you ever imagined being eaten by a shark? A group of divers might have just delved into this curiosity, capturing what it would be like in a shocking video.

The video recorded earlier this month shows divers feeding tiger sharks in the Bahamas when one creature bit off a diver's camera.

First shared by ABC Network, the video shows the shark snapping at the snack the diver was giving when it accidentally eats the diver's camera.

Also Read | Elusive predator shark species caught on camera for first time | Watch

In the viral video, the camera, mistaken for food, was briefly trapped inside the shark’s deadly jaws. The device kept recording as the fish attempted to swallow the camera, getting a close look at its gills and razor-sharp teeth.

The predator soon realised it was not edible and spat it out.

But for a brief moment when the camera was inside the shark, it recorded the worst of a human's imagination — the eerie POV of being inside a shark’s mouth.

Fun fact: Tiger sharks are some of the largest sharks and can grow up to 18 feet long, according to the Florida Museum. They’re among the “big three”, second behind great whites in the number of attacks on humans.

Also Read | Watch: Humpback whale swallows man in boat

Check out the video here:

Also Read | Killer whale mom who carried dead calf for 17 days loses another baby

Here's how netizens reacted: Netizens were stunned by this “chance of a lifetime” footage and said it was a “POV I never want in real life”.

Some social media users found the shark's insides “clean and smooth looking” and said the shark “was too excited for the food.”

Some netizens joked about how the shark was into blogging, saying, “Shark really said ‘lemme vlog real quick’.”

“We all get to see the inside of a shark’s mouth without being eaten. That’s a win,” a user said. “The shark was the cameraman there for a minute,” another added.