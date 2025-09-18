Shocking CCTV footage shows two men opening fire outside actor Disha Patani's Bareilly home | Watch

Two suspected members of the Rohit Godara–Goldy Brar gang, allegedly linked to the shooting outside Bollywood actor Disha Patani's Bareilly home, were killed in an encounter near Tronica City in Ghaziabad on Wednesday, officials reported.

The operation was a coordinated effort between the Delhi Police Special Cell and the Special Task Forces of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. Four officers from the joint team sustained injuries during the exchange of fire.

Meanwhile, a chilling video has surfaced from outside Patani's residence in Bareilly, capturing the moment the two armed assailants on a motorcycle opened fire. In the viral footage, one of the attackers, wearing a blue t-shirt, is seen driving the bike, while the second, dressed in a shirt and without a helmet, rides pillion and is the one who fires the weapon.

UP Police's Additional Director General (ADG) Law and Order Amitabh Yash said Ravinder, a resident of Haryana's Rohtak and Arun from Haryana's Sonipat were shot dead during an encounter by the joint party.

According to officials, four personnel from the joint party were injured during the shootout. Among them were two Delhi Police Crime Branch personnel -- Sub-inspector Rohit and Head Constable Kailash -- and two others were UP STF officials, Ankur and Jai, PTI reported.

They are all undergoing treatment and out of danger.

“The duo had a direct role in the Bareilly firing case, which had sparked security concerns around high-profile personalities. The incident was suspected to be an intimidation tactic linked to extortion,” an officer of Delhi Police Special Cell said.

Unidentified assailants had fired multiple rounds outside Patani's Bareilly residence around 3.45 am on September 12, creating panic in the locality.

A case has been filed at the Bareilly Kotwali police station, following Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s directive for swift action. He reaffirmed the state government's strict zero-tolerance stance on crime.

According to ADG Yash, investigators reviewed CCTV footage, analysed intelligence inputs, and cross-referenced data with records from neighbouring states.

This led to the identification of the two shooters: Ravinder, the son of Kallu from Kahni in Rohtak, and Arun, the son of Rajendra from the Indian Colony on Gohana Road in Sonipat.

A joint team of the STF's Noida unit and Delhi Police intercepted the duo in Tronica City, Ghaziabad.

In the ensuing exchange of fire, both accused sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the hospital, where they were declared dead, the ADG said.

He confirmed that both Ravinder and Arun are active members of the Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar gang. Ravindra has a criminal history and has been involved in several previous cases.

A Glock and a Zigana pistol, along with a large quantity of cartridges, were recovered from the spot, he added.

Bareilly Senior Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya said the security outside the Patani house will remain intact even after the death of the two shooters in the encounter. The actor's father, Jagdish Patani, told reporters in Bareilly that police have informed him that those involved in firing outside his house were killed in a shootout.

“I have no other details of the encounter,” he said, adding that he would not like to elaborate on it further.

Authorities added that the investigation is ongoing, with efforts underway to track down other gang members who are still on the run.

(With inputs from PTI)