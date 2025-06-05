Shocking CCTV footage: Telangana MBBS student dies in freak motorbike crash in Vietnam

In a tragic incident, an Indian student pursuing MBBS in Vietnam lost his life in a deadly bike crash in Can Tho city.

The deceased, identified as 21-year-old Arshid Ashrith, was a third-year MBBS student.

The incident took place on Wednesday when Arshid was speeding on a bike along with a friend. He lost control and the two-wheeler crashed straight into a wall.

His friend has suffered critical injuries.

The accident was caught on CCTV camera. The footage showed a calm neighbourhood, then a speeding two wheeler crashes into the wall.

The impact of the crash was such that the two riders flung into the air.

Ashrith orginally hailed from Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district in Telangana.

His parents Arshid Arjun and Pratima are cloth merchants.

According to media reports, MLA Dr P Harish Babu visited Ashrith's residence in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad and expressed condolences to his heartbroken parents. Harish also spoke to Union Minister G Kishan Reddy over the phone, urging him to facilitate the repatriation of Ashrith’s body to India.

One dead as Innova flips after driver opens door to spit gutka in Chhattisgarh On Monday, a businessman was killed and two people were critically injured in a road accident in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur.

The driver of an Innova opened the door of the vehicle moving at 100 kilometres per hour to spit gutka, causing the vehicle to flip over and crash, the Times of India reported.

The accident took place on the Bilaspur-Raipur highway on Monday.

The Innova overturned multiple times on the road, hitting two vehicles and also injuring one of its drivers.

According to the ToI report citing police, the deceased has been identified as 31-year-old Jackie Gehi, a cloth merchant from Chakarbhatha on the outskirts of Bilaspur.

His friend Akash Chandani was driving the vehicle. He suddenly opened the door while driving to spit gutkha. Instantly, he lost control of the car, which swerved into the divider and overturned multiple times.