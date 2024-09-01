Shocking! Cockroach found in cold coffee at Malad cafe in Mumbai, video goes viral

After finding a cockroach in his cold coffee, a 25-year-old reported the incident to Malad Police. The cafe staff showed him the kitchen to prove no gaps existed for the cockroach to enter. An FIR was registered against the cafe.

Livemint
Published1 Sep 2024, 04:34 PM IST
Representative Image of cockroach

An FIR has been registered against a Malad cafe after a 25-year-old found a cockroach in his cold coffee. Police have booked the cafe's owner and waiter and are investigating the matter.

According to a Times of India (TOI) report, the August 30 incident occurred around 9:30 PM when the event management business owner and his friend visited a local cafe on New Link Road in Mumbai's Malad.

The friends ordered a cold coffee, which was served in two glasses. However, according to the TOI report citing the complainant, the coffee was "very bitter".

The TOI report said the 25-year-old complained about it to the waiter, after which more sugar was added to the cold coffee.

However, just as soon as the complainant was about to finish his coffee, he found something at the bottom of the glass. That is when, the report said, he discovered a cockroach.

The 25-year-old was quick to click a photo of the cockroach and bring the matter to the attention of the cafe staff.

He was then taken to the kitchen of the cafe, where, according to the TOI report, he was shown the shaker the coffee was prepared and told there were no gaps in it for the cockroach to enter. The staff then threw the cockroach away.

The complainant reported to the Malad Police station, alleging that his beverage had been adulterated due to the cafe staff's negligence.

 

In a five-star hotel in Ahmedabad, a dead cockroach was allegedly found in the sambar served to guests on Wednesday morning, prompting the local civic body to seal its kitchen for 48 hours, officials said.

During a function organised in the hotel, 'Hyatt Ahmedabad', in the Vastrapur area, a guest found a cockroach in the sambar served to him and made a video, said designated officer of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC)'s Food Department, Bhavin Joshi.

"A guest found a dead cockroach in the sambar and drew the hotel management's attention. He then made a video and lodged a formal complaint through our portal. During our inspection, we found that the 'Indian Kitchen' section of the hotel was in unhygienic condition. Thus, we immediately sealed the kitchen," said Joshi.

In the 'closure notice' pasted on the kitchen door, the AMC stated that the cooking area will remain shut for 48 hours in the interest of public health. The notice warned of legal action if the kitchen is reopened without the permission of competent authority.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:1 Sep 2024, 04:34 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsShocking! Cockroach found in cold coffee at Malad cafe in Mumbai, video goes viral

