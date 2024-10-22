Shocking! Delhi man finds live centipede in raita at VIP Railways lounge, here’s what IRCTC replies

  • An IRCTC spokesperson said the incident occurred last month, and appropriate action was taken against the service provider.

Livemint
Published22 Oct 2024, 04:03 PM IST
Live centipede in IRCTC meal.
Live centipede in IRCTC meal.(X/@aaraynsh)

Travelling via Indian Railways is an experience, but not for a Delhi man who was disgusted to find a live centipede in his IRCTC meal. Recently the man took to social media to highlight the food safety issue, but IRCTC said the incident occurred last month.

According to Aaraynsh Singh, who was dining at an IRCTC VIP Executive Lounge, saw the centipede floating in his raita.

Also Read | Viral Video: Dead insect found in Burger King order

After this, he took a picture and shared it on the social media platform X in response to a post claiming that Indian Railways food quality has improved in recent years.

“Yes, for sure, Indian Railway food quality has improved, now they are serving raita with more protein,” Aaraynsh wrote on X.

In the follow-up posts, Aaraynsh explained that he noticed the centipede while dining at a VIP lounge run by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

“This incident happened in one of the IRCTC VIP Executive Lounges, so you can imagine the quality in regular trains or pantry cars,” the Delhi resident wrote.

Also Read | Hyderabad’s top eateries found unhygienic; stale food seized: Report

He stated that after finding the live centipede in his raita, he warned other passengers in the lounge to steer clear of the contaminated food. But, nobody paid heed to his warning.

“People are crazy. I found a live insect in the food served at one of the IRCTC lounges. I stood up and told everyone to check their food, Everyone came to see it, got angry at the administration about the unhygienic conditions, and then went back to eating the same food!” Aaraynsh wrote.

IRCTC responds:

An IRCTC spokesperson said the incident occurred last month, and appropriate action was taken against the service provider.

Also Read | Watch | McDonald’s outlet sealed in Ahmedabad after lizard found in Coke glass

“The incident is an old one and the issue raised was promptly attended by the service staff at the unit. However, punitive action has been taken against service provider. Detailed and thorough inspection of the unit is being conducted and corrective action is being taken to avoid re-occurrence of such incident in future,” HT quoted the spokesperson as saying in a statement.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Oct 2024, 04:03 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsShocking! Delhi man finds live centipede in raita at VIP Railways lounge, here's what IRCTC replies

      Popular in News

