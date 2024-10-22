Shocking! Delhi man finds live centipede in raita at VIP Railways lounge, here’s what IRCTC replies

Travelling via Indian Railways is an experience, but not for a Delhi man who was disgusted to find a live centipede in his IRCTC meal. Recently the man took to social media to highlight the food safety issue, but IRCTC said the incident occurred last month.

According to Aaraynsh Singh, who was dining at an IRCTC VIP Executive Lounge, saw the centipede floating in his raita.

After this, he took a picture and shared it on the social media platform X in response to a post claiming that Indian Railways food quality has improved in recent years.

“Yes, for sure, Indian Railway food quality has improved, now they are serving raita with more protein,” Aaraynsh wrote on X.

In the follow-up posts, Aaraynsh explained that he noticed the centipede while dining at a VIP lounge run by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

“This incident happened in one of the IRCTC VIP Executive Lounges, so you can imagine the quality in regular trains or pantry cars,” the Delhi resident wrote.

He stated that after finding the live centipede in his raita, he warned other passengers in the lounge to steer clear of the contaminated food. But, nobody paid heed to his warning.

“People are crazy. I found a live insect in the food served at one of the IRCTC lounges. I stood up and told everyone to check their food, Everyone came to see it, got angry at the administration about the unhygienic conditions, and then went back to eating the same food!” Aaraynsh wrote.

IRCTC responds: An IRCTC spokesperson said the incident occurred last month, and appropriate action was taken against the service provider.