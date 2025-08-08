Shocking! Rajasthan man opens fire at street dogs in Jhunjhunu, kills 25 | Viral video

In a gut-wrenching video emerging from Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu, a man went on a heartless killing spree, opening fire on every street dog that he encountered.

The video of the senseless killings has gone viral on social media.

In the viral video, a man with a gun can be seen walking on the street and killing the dogs on it. According to reports, at least 25 stray dogs were killed in the incident.

Watch the viral video here:

Here's how the netizens reacted: Netizens were divided over the inhumane act, with some deeming it “cruel,” while others thought it was “unfortunately essential” to control the stray dog issue.

“This is so cruel of that man!!,” said a social media user. “What a cruelty,” another said.

Another user said, “There's no humanity left in the world…or fir bolenge kutte khrb hote hai, but people really need to understand koi insaan ya jaanvar accha bura nhi hota aap jaisa treat kroge wo bhi aapko waisa hi treat krega.”

The other spectrum of netizens said, “Dog lover, ₹5 rupees ki biscuit dene ki jagah street dogs ko adopt karna suru karo.”

“It's disheartening, but for the greater good,” said another user.

“He might have lost a loved one due to rabies, and that's like one of the worst ways a person can die. If the government refuses to do anything about the Stray dog issues, then unfortunately, these types of instances will occur again,” suggested a user.

A user said, “The dog menace is extraordinary. Kids are attacked, old people are attacked. I think this guy got paid by the government.”

“Not all heroes wear capes,” exclaimed another. A user said, “Their should be his statue in his village before he pass away.”

A user said, “Public mistrust in administration is intensifying incidents of citizens taking law into their own hands, which should never happen. That driver is thrashing, this dog-killing spree. Something to ponder.”