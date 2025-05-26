SHOCKING: UK woman on family vacation in Turkey dies of ‘cardiac arrest’; coroners tell husband her heart is missing

A mysterious incident came to light in Turkey, where the heart of a British woman was allegedly removed from her chest cavity, according to media reports.

The woman, identified as 28-year-old Beth Martin from Portsmouth, was on vacation in Turkey.

She died on April 29 at Marmara University Hospital, a day after she was admitted.

Beth, mother of two children, reportedly felt unwell on a flight from the United Kingdom to Turkey and initially dismissed it as food poisoning.

However, within hours of arriving in Istanbul, she grew “delirious”, and was admitted to the hospital.

How did the matter come to light? After Beth’s death, Turkish officials had initially suspected her husband, Luke, of poisoning her.

After ‘begging and pleading’ with officials at the hospital, he was allowed into the morgue to say goodbye to his wife, according to a GoFundMe page set up by the family.

However, he was able to have Beth’s body flown back to the UK, where British coroners told him the shocking news that her heart was missing.

Luke claimed that he was kept in the dark by the Turkish doctors about her condition.

In a Facebook post, Luke wrote about suffering the “deepest level of trauma” over how and why Beth died.

“It has been the worst and most traumatic week of my entire life, and to top it off.. I had to break the news to my babies that their mum is not coming home, it broke me,” he wrote. “Even more so when I had to say goodbye to them so they could be brought home by family.”

Beth dies of “cardiac arrest” In a statement, the Turkish Health Ministry said Beth Martin died of “cardiac arrest due to multiple organ failure”.

It also claimed that she did not undergo any surgical procedure at the Marmara University Hospital.

“The patient was recorded in the hospital records as a “forensic case” in line with the statement of Martin’s wife that they may have been poisoned by a meal they ate in their country before the trip, and the initial findings,” the ministry said.

A “preliminary autopsy [without incision]” was performed at the hospital in “accordance with the forensic case procedure”, but the exact cause of death could not be determined, it added.