Shocking video: Biker forcibly kisses woman on deserted Meerut street, culprit arrested

A shocking video has surfaced on social media showing a Muslim woman being kissed forcibly by a biker on a street in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut.

The video has gone viral since shared on social media.

The incident took place on May 20 when the woman was walking alone on a deserted street in the Lisari Gate area of Meerut.

In the video, a woman is seen walking in a narrow lane when suddenly a youth on a bike approaches and kisses her. The woman hurled abuses at the accused, who fled the scene.

The entire incident was caught on a CCTV camera. It has sparked outrage and concerns over women’s safety in the district.

The accused has been identified as 25-year-old Mohammad Suhail.

An FIR was registered by the Meerut Police in the matter. Suhail, who was arrested by the police, apologised for his actions.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP)-Meerut Vipin Tada said an FIR was lodged and the accused will be sent to jail.

According to media reports, Suhail was presented before a magistrate court and sent to judicial custody.

Woman gets life term in jail for killing newborn granddaughter in Bulandshahr Two years back, a court in Bulandshahr sentenced a woman to life imprisonment for killing her newborn granddaughter.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Shivanand also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on the woman.

According to public prosecutor Dhruv Kumar Verma, Ayesha, the wife of Danish - a labourer from Kaithwala locality of Syana town - was pregnant and admitted to a private hospital on July 11, 2023. That same evening, she gave birth to a girl. Both mother and child were under medical care at the hospital.

On the night of July 13, around 10 pm, after Ayesha had breastfed the baby, her mother, Meena, a resident of Chhota Hasanpur under the Bhavanpur police station area in Meerut, took the newborn and strangled the child to death.

During the incident, the baby was alone with Meena, the lawyer said.

Danish, the baby's father, later told police that he had gone home to get food when the incident occurred. He returned to find that his mother-in-law had taken the baby. He noticed blood coming from the baby's nose, the lawyer said.

In the initial interrogation, Meena confessed that she feared her son-in-law might remarry because her daughter had given birth to a second girl. This, she claimed, led her to kill the newborn, he said.