A video of a woman endangering her child for social media fame sparked outrage online, with users calling for legal action and highlighting the need for mental health intervention.

In a bid for moments of social media fame, a woman put the life of her child in danger. In a shocking video, a reckless woman can be seen sitting on the edge of an open well while she held one arm of a young child clutched onto her dangling leg. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The woman, who was recording a reel with the boy holding on for dear life, made dance gestures with her free hand and lip-synced to a song.

Watch the video here: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This enraged netizens, who raised concern over the recklessness of parents filming dangerous stunts in the name of creating viral content.

“An attempted murder in broad daylight? Is she in prison yet?" a user commented.

Another user highlighted the "cruelty" the woman is subjecting the child to, and said, "This is cruelty and punishable. She is forgetting that the how will child react when he grows up & sees this." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Has she been caught yet? These people treat their children as their property and should be made aware of legal consequences of such acts," another added.

Some users even deemed the woman as mentally ill and said, "Wtf is wrong with these types of people. They need some good treatment by mental hospitals."

"Only for view people can do everything even risk own child life so ridiculous," another added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Hope concern authorities take urgent measures to avoid repeat of such scenarios," said another user.

However, this is not the sole incident where the addiction to making reels has surpassed limits to hazardous levels.

Recently, in Bhadreshwar of Gujarat's Kutch, a group of young people were trapped in a strong sea current while trying to perform a stunt in the sea with two Mahindra Thar vehicles. "After a lot of struggle, the vehicles were pulled out of the sea, with the help of local people," an X user who had shared the video had said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}