Marriage functions in India have a special cultural and traditional prominence, and to add more colours to it, people often organise a 'sangeet'. In a recent viral video from Vidisha district of Madhya Pradesh, a girl who was dancing in joy suddenly she fell down and died of heart attack.

According to the videos, going viral on the internet, the girl has been identified as Parineeta Jain of Indore who arrived at Vidisha to attend a wedding at Magdham Resort.

While dancing to a song during the function, she suddenly fell down. Before the people present there could understand anything, she had already stopped breathing. When people reached out to get an idea of what may have happened, she had died. Investigation revealed that the girl had a heart attack.

Details further stated that Parineeta danced in the stage for about three minutes before collapsing.

Following the incident, her family took her to the hospital, but the doctors said that she died before she was brought there. He family revealed that Parineeta was completely healthy and did not have any serious illness.

The incident has caught the eye of several netizens who started commenting on the videos.

Here are a few comments: One wrote, "I don't care if people call me mad or foolish! But I know one thing for sure -- all these deaths are due to the Covid jabs! It's time the govt starts taking responsibility for these deaths!"

Another said, "Vaccine se kitne log mar rhe hai koi baat nhi krta is baarey me.. Zombies bangye sab."

A third wrote, "Damn. That’s really sad. RIP. Lately this has been happening a lot, people just dropping dead. As if someone just pulled the plug. My condolences to the family."

A fourth said, "It seems like heart attacks are becoming more common, with so many unusual cases occurring in young people."