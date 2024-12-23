A shocking incident occurred in Mumbai, where a man was seen sitting on top of a speeding taxi after the driver allegedly hit his car.The incident, which was recorded by other commuters, showed the man on the roof of the taxi, claiming the driver had collided with his vehicle and was attempting to flee.

In the video, the taxi's windshield was shattered, and the driver continued speeding despite the situation. When other travellers enquired about the situation, the man on the roof explained, “He has hit my vehicle and is running away.”

The man climbed onto the taxi's roof to stop the driver from escaping, but the driver did not stop.

Stop the car on the side.

On the Santacruz flyover, where the video was filmed, people urged the taxi driver, whose registration number is MH 03 AX 0199, to stop.