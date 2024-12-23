Hello User
Business News/ News / Trends/  Shocking viral video shows man sitting on speeding car's roof in Mumbai flyover; here's why

Livemint

In Mumbai, a man climbed onto a speeding taxi's roof after the driver allegedly collided with his vehicle and attempted to flee. Despite pleas from other commuters, the driver ignored requests to stop and continued speeding on the Santacruz flyover.

A screengrab from the viral video. (Photo: X/@HateDetectors)

A shocking incident occurred in Mumbai, where a man was seen sitting on top of a speeding taxi after the driver allegedly hit his car.The incident, which was recorded by other commuters, showed the man on the roof of the taxi, claiming the driver had collided with his vehicle and was attempting to flee.

Watch the video here:

In the video, the taxi's windshield was shattered, and the driver continued speeding despite the situation. When other travellers enquired about the situation, the man on the roof explained, “He has hit my vehicle and is running away."

The man climbed onto the taxi's roof to stop the driver from escaping, but the driver did not stop.

On the Santacruz flyover, where the video was filmed, people urged the taxi driver, whose registration number is MH 03 AX 0199, to stop.

However, the driver ignored their requests and didn’t even acknowledge them. The man on the roof shouted, "Stop the car on the side," but the driver refused to stop, speeding away.

