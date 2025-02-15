Shocking! Woman’s phone bursts into flames in pocket, gets 3rd-degree burns | Watch viral video

In a terrifying incident, a Brazilian woman was casually going through her day when her mobile phone broke into flames inside her pocket. The woman, whose phone was in her back pocket, was rushed to the hospital for reportedly second and third-degree burns.

The incident occurred in Brazil's Anápolis when the woman was shopping for groceries on a Saturday.

The CCTV video of the shocking episode has gone viral on social media, sparking serious concerns about the safety of smartphones.

Advertisement

In the viral video, the woman, dressed in light blue jeans and a white T-shirt, can be seen browsing through the aisles of the grocery store with her husband when suddenly, the back of her jeans catches fire.

According to The Independent, she was immediately taken to Alfredo Abraão Hospital, where she was treated for burns on her hand, forearm, back, and buttocks.

Her husband, Mateus Lima, told the local media that the incident had traumatised his wife.

Also Read | YouTuber goes viral for making huge sales at Mahakumbh fair

Reports indicate that her phone was a Motorola Moto E32, which was less than a year old.

Advertisement

With mobile phones being an essential part of daily life, this incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers of overheating and battery malfunctions.

Watch the viral video here:

Advertisement

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra’s viral response resurfaces amid Ranveer Allahbadia controversy

In a similar incident, in December last year, a 20-year-old woman from Bichuni village in the Salooni region of Himachal Pradesh lost her life after a mobile phone explosion caused severe injuries.

Here's how netizens reacted: While social media users were concerned about how “scary” the whole incident was, several netizens highlighted the need to remember “stop, drop and roll”.

“SCARY!! Stop. Drop. And roll. She must have missed the day the firemen stopped at her school to teach fire safety,” a user said.

Advertisement

“Poor gal! Praying for her recovery. She should have jumped out of those pants fast but I’m Sure she was shocked,” another user added.

Another user also noted reports of tampered Motorola devices, and said, “Motorola has been in the negative light lately with regards to their devices being tampered!”