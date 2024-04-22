The two accused – Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal – for shooting at Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence told the Mumbai Police on Monday that they had two guns and were ordered to fire 10 rounds of bullets, news agency ANI reported.

The two accused were motorbike-borne when they fired at Galaxy Apartment in Bandra, Salman Khan's residence, on the morning of April 14.

During interrogation, according to the report, the accused said that they threw the guns in the Tapi River in Gujarat's Surat after the firing outside Salman's house.

The ANI report, citing Mumbai Crime Branch, said that in the case, statements of more than 10 people have already been recorded, while the process of recording more statements is still underway.

Mumbai Crime Branch took one of the accused – Vicky Gupta – with them to Tapi river, to locate the gun.

Both Vicky and Sagar were arrested last week from Gujarat's Bhuj.

Vicky and Sagar were originally booked booked under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder). Three new section – 506 (2) (threatening), 115 (incitement) and 201 (destroying evidence) – were added to the FIR on Saturday. Police is likely to add more sections in this case.

They were allegedly receiving instructions from Bishnoi brothers.

Mumbai police on Saturday declared gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol Bishnoi as wanted accused in connection with the firing incident.

Three hours before the firing incident, Anmol Bishnoi took the responsibility of the attack in a Facebook post. The police has tracked the IP address of the post to Portugal.

The Facebook account in Anmol's name was created by using a foreign mobile number, the police official informed.

Following the firing incident, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde also visited Salman Khan's house in Bandra and assured him of protection.

(With agency inputs)

