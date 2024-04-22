Shooting at Salman Khan's house: Accused were 'ordered' to fire 10 rounds, threw gun in Surat's Tapi River
Accused in Salman Khan shooting case reveal possession of two guns and firing 10 rounds before dumping guns in Tapi River, states Mumbai Police. Over 10 statements have been recorded, and investigation is ongoing with the potential addition of more sections.
The two accused – Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal – for shooting at Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence told the Mumbai Police on Monday that they had two guns and were ordered to fire 10 rounds of bullets, news agency ANI reported.
