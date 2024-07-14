Shooting at Trump rally: PM Narendra Modi ‘strongly condemns’ incident, says ‘no place for violence in politics’

Shooting at Trump rally: PM Narendra Modi ‘strongly condemns’ incident, says ‘no place for violence in politics’

Updated14 Jul 2024, 08:23 AM IST
Shooting at Trump rally: Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents as he leaves the stage after a shooting incident at a campaign rally on Saturday.
Shooting at Trump rally: Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents as he leaves the stage after a shooting incident at a campaign rally on Saturday.(AP)

Shooting at Trump rally: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has on July 14 “strongly” condemned the shooting incident at Republican presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump's rally in Pennsylvania.

In a post on social media site X (formerly known as Twitter), Modi said there is “no place for violence in politics”. 

“Deeply concerned by the attack on my friend, former President Donald Trump. Strongly condemn the incident. Violence has no place in politics and democracies. Wish him speedy recovery. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased, those injured and the American people,” Modi wrote.

 

This is a breaking story, more updates are awaited…

First Published:14 Jul 2024, 08:23 AM IST
