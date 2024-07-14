Shooting at Trump rally: PM Narendra Modi ‘strongly condemns’ incident, says ‘no place for violence in politics’

Shooting at Trump rally: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has on July 14 “strongly” condemned the shooting incident at Republican presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump's rally in Pennsylvania.

In a post on social media site X (formerly known as Twitter), Modi said there is “no place for violence in politics”.

“Deeply concerned by the attack on my friend, former President Donald Trump. Strongly condemn the incident. Violence has no place in politics and democracies. Wish him speedy recovery. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased, those injured and the American people,” Modi wrote.