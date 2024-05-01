Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguly called herself PM Modi's 'fan girl' long before joining BJP
Anupamaa fame actor Rupali Ganguly joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024 on Wednesday, May 1
Actor Rupali Ganguly joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the party's Delhi headquarters on Wednesday. The fame of the popular TV star is likely to benefit the saffron party during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024. After officially becoming a part of the BJP, Ganguly said that she wishes to follow in the footsteps of “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and serve fellow citizens."