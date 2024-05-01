Active Stocks
Business News/ News / Trends/  Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguly called herself PM Modi's 'fan girl' long before joining BJP
Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguly called herself PM Modi's 'fan girl' long before joining BJP

Anupamaa fame actor Rupali Ganguly joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024 on Wednesday, May 1

Actress Rupali Ganguly joins BJP. (ANI)Premium
Actress Rupali Ganguly joins BJP. (ANI)

Actor Rupali Ganguly joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the party's Delhi headquarters on Wednesday. The fame of the popular TV star is likely to benefit the saffron party during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024. After officially becoming a part of the BJP, Ganguly said that she wishes to follow in the footsteps of “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and serve fellow citizens."

She also applauded the party's work under PM Modi's leadership. However, this is not the first time when Ganguly has showered praises upon PM Modi. Nearly two months ago, she called her meeting with PM Modi as her “fan girl moment". Sharing the post on social media, Ganguly said that meeting the Indian prime minister will “go down as one of the most memorable and cherished days of her life".

Rupali Ganguly's addition is a part of a string of prominent personalities across diverse fields, apart from leading figures from Opposition outfits, to join the BJP.

Rupali Ganguly's fan moment with PM Modi | Watch video

While sharing the video on Instagram, Ganguly expressed her happiness and wrote, “It was indeed a fan girl moment! For 14 years I probably manifested the hour and more that I got to share the stage with him on such a huge platform that he has created for the remarkable digital content creators which shall not only be most coveted in the future but also an award that endorses Modijis vision of a digitally global India 🇮🇳 @mygovindia"

“I’m a proud Modi Bhakt forever and this one shall be my most cherished #fanmoment," she added.

About Rupali Ganguly

Ganguly comes from a family which has links with the film industry. She achieved fame for the first time with her role of Monisha in ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’. However, TV show ‘Anupamaa’ turned out to be a major milestone for the 47-year-old.

Published: 01 May 2024, 01:44 PM IST
