‘Shortcuts don't work': Tamannaah Bhatia's trainer on fitness mistakes to avoid in 2026

In a fitness landscape crowded with viral hacks, rapid transformations and aggressive marketing, celebrity trainer Siddhartha Singh is urging people to pause and reassess what they are chasing in the name of health.

Singh, who trains actor Tamannaah Bhatia, shared a candid Instagram video on 9 February, offering a reality check for those planning their fitness goals for 2026. His message was clear: sustainable results do not come from extreme trends or quick fixes, but from consistent, science-backed habits.

Calling out what he believes are three of the most damaging fitness trends still dominating conversations, Singh warned that many popular approaches may deliver fast results—but often at the cost of long-term health.

Why low-carb diets may backfire Low-carbohydrate diets have long been promoted as a fast-track to weight loss. While Singh acknowledged that such plans can show quick changes on the scale, he cautioned that the long-term impact can be counterproductive.

“Number one is low-carb diets. Here's the problem. You will probably lose weight very fast, but your hormones will crash and cravings will kill you, literally,” he said.

Rather than eliminating carbohydrates entirely, Singh advised focusing on a more balanced approach. “Instead, do a calorie deficit. Enjoy your carbs and eat a lot of protein,” he suggested, adding that adequate protein intake helps preserve muscle mass and supports hormonal stability.

For many Indians, where carbohydrate-rich foods are a dietary staple, this advice offers a more realistic and sustainable framework than restrictive eating patterns.

The truth about ‘detox teas’ Singh reserved his strongest criticism for detox teas and cleansing supplements, which continue to be widely marketed as essential tools for weight loss and wellness.

“Number two is detox teas. There is no tea in the world. There is no supplement in the world that can detox you. Companies are making a fool out of you and taking your money from you,” he said.

He reminded viewers that the human body already has built-in detox systems, primarily the liver and kidneys. Instead of relying on packaged products, Singh encouraged habits that support these natural processes, including:

High fibre intake

Adequate protein consumption

Regular daily movement

Consistent sleep patterns From a health perspective, this advice aligns with medical consensus that no commercial product can replace the body’s own detox mechanisms.

Why sleep is not optional for fat loss In a culture that often glorifies long work hours and constant hustle, sleep is frequently compromised. Singh described this as a serious mistake for anyone focused on fitness and fat loss.

“Finally… not getting enough sleep. If your sleep is poor, it's going to increase cravings. It's going to slow down recovery, which is going to actually lead to you storing more fat in your body,” he explained.

For 2026, his recommendation was straightforward: aim for seven to eight hours of uninterrupted, quality sleep. He described this as “unquestionable” and “unconditional” for anyone serious about improving body composition and overall health.