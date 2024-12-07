Liver health expert posts viral images of a weekend drinker's liver alongside his wife's, a teetotaller's, shocking many on social media.
In a post that has now gone viral on social media platform X, a doctor posted the pictures of the liver of a "weekends only" drinker, leaving the internet shocked. He compares it with the liver of his teetotaller wife.
Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, famously known as ‘The Liver Doc’, often posts pictures and stories of his patients. He is an avid social media user and also debunks several myths around liver health.