'Should feel obligated to...': Ex-Google techie questions NRI's praising India, asks 'why you’re not there'
A former Google engineer, Deedy Das, sparked a debate on social media by challenging NRIs to justify why they don't live in India despite praising it. He emphasized the importance of honesty about reasons for not residing in India, such as air pollution and crowdedness.
