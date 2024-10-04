‘Should I divorce my wife?’ Man asks on social media while sharing personal story; netizens respond

A 32-year-old man is contemplating divorce after three years of marriage marked by conflict and minimal intimacy. He feels unhappy and has become a 'yes man' to avoid arguments. Seeking advice, he considers therapy and self-improvement while reflecting on his wife's behavior.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated4 Oct 2024, 01:14 PM IST
‘Should I divorce my wife?’ Man asks on social media while sharing personal story; netizens respond
‘Should I divorce my wife?’ Man asks on social media while sharing personal story; netizens respond(Pexels)

A 32-year-old man shared details about his personal life and asked for advice on divorcing his wife. Here’s a summary of what he wrote.

The man has been married for three years to his wife, 31, after a four-year on-and-off relationship that began through Facebook.

During their courtship, she frequently broke up with him, blocked him on all platforms, and then unexpectedly reconnected after several months. Despite these “red flags”, they eventually married, hoping things would improve.

Also Read | Viral video: KFC staffers, customer exchange blows in Kerala; netizens react

However, after marriage, the wife continued to get angry over small issues and gave him the silent treatment for days. They struggled to communicate and rarely addressed their problems, which only led to more fights.

The husband feels like he has become a "yes man", agreeing to everything she says to avoid conflict. Their intimacy is also minimal, and he feels deeply unhappy in the relationship.

“As a cherry on the top, we didn’t consummate our marriage for first few months because she wasn’t ready. And after that, we would do it for 2-3 times a month,” he wrote.

Also Read | Bizarre: Ant crawls inside laptop screen; viral video leaves netizens perplexed

Though his wife occasionally becomes affectionate and caring, this only lasts for a short time before the cycle repeats. He is now considering divorce and is seeking advice on what to do next.

Netizens advise

“I don't think this is the right person for you , it sounds like she's not attracted to you in anyway,” wrote one user while another wrote, “I suggest you to call it off. Because this type of people will never change. I waited 5 years in hope of my ex will change his behaviour but I was wrong.Finally I broke up with him.”

Also Read | MIT entrance exam papers get viral; netizens react; netizens react

“Go to therapy and work on your self-esteem, start practicing indifference (it's a great way to cope up), communicate more with your friends and family (you need their support in the future), focus on your work and health, keep your finances separate from your wife's, and start journaling with dates and times your wife's abnormal interactions with you,” advised another.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:4 Oct 2024, 01:14 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrends‘Should I divorce my wife?’ Man asks on social media while sharing personal story; netizens respond

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Axis Bank share price

    1,183.00
    01:43 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    7.55 (0.64%)

    Tata Steel share price

    166.60
    01:43 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -0.35 (-0.21%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

    294.60
    01:43 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    2.5 (0.86%)

    Tata Motors share price

    926.00
    01:43 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    0 (0%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    VIP Industries share price

    560.75
    01:31 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    37.7 (7.21%)

    JK Paper share price

    492.45
    01:31 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    29.6 (6.4%)

    Aptus Value Housing Finance India share price

    360.45
    01:31 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    19.65 (5.77%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,249.05
    01:31 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    66.85 (5.65%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,575.00100.00
      Chennai
      77,581.00100.00
      Delhi
      77,733.00100.00
      Kolkata
      77,585.00100.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.88/L0.13
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.