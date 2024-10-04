A 32-year-old man is contemplating divorce after three years of marriage marked by conflict and minimal intimacy. He feels unhappy and has become a 'yes man' to avoid arguments. Seeking advice, he considers therapy and self-improvement while reflecting on his wife's behavior.

A 32-year-old man shared details about his personal life and asked for advice on divorcing his wife. Here's a summary of what he wrote.

The man has been married for three years to his wife, 31, after a four-year on-and-off relationship that began through Facebook.

During their courtship, she frequently broke up with him, blocked him on all platforms, and then unexpectedly reconnected after several months. Despite these "red flags", they eventually married, hoping things would improve.

However, after marriage, the wife continued to get angry over small issues and gave him the silent treatment for days. They struggled to communicate and rarely addressed their problems, which only led to more fights.

The husband feels like he has become a "yes man", agreeing to everything she says to avoid conflict. Their intimacy is also minimal, and he feels deeply unhappy in the relationship.

"As a cherry on the top, we didn't consummate our marriage for first few months because she wasn't ready. And after that, we would do it for 2-3 times a month," he wrote.

Though his wife occasionally becomes affectionate and caring, this only lasts for a short time before the cycle repeats. He is now considering divorce and is seeking advice on what to do next.

Netizens advise “I don't think this is the right person for you , it sounds like she's not attracted to you in anyway," wrote one user while another wrote, “I suggest you to call it off. Because this type of people will never change. I waited 5 years in hope of my ex will change his behaviour but I was wrong.Finally I broke up with him."

"Go to therapy and work on your self-esteem, start practicing indifference (it's a great way to cope up), communicate more with your friends and family (you need their support in the future), focus on your work and health, keep your finances separate from your wife's, and start journaling with dates and times your wife's abnormal interactions with you," advised another.